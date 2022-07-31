Man pulled from Lake Ontario after falling off tour boat near Ontario Place dies
Published Sunday, July 31, 2022 4:24PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 31, 2022 5:47PM EDT
A man pulled from Lake Ontario after falling overboard off a tour boat near Ontario Place on Sunday afternoon has died, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the waterfront park at 2:41 p.m. for reports that a man had fallen into the water.
Toronto police and fire boats were dispatched to the lake, and a search immediately commenced to locate the man.
More than two hours later, crews found the man, pulled him out of the water and began life-saving efforts.
He was shortly transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.