

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 50-year-old man remains in life-threatening condition in a Toronto hospital following an ATV crash in the Township of Scugog on Monday afternoon, Durham Regional Police say.

According to police, the driver of the ATV was travelling along a private laneway at his residence on Scugog Line 12 at around 12:45 p.m. when he entered a ditch and struck a tree.

Police say that the force of the impact threw the rider, who was not wearing a helmet, off of the ATV.

He was initially transported to a local hospital with head injuries; however he was later airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Police say that investigators do not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.