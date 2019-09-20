

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man remains missing after two people including a young child were rescued from the Niagara River in Fort Erie.

Niagara police said emergency crews were called to the Niagara River near Jarvis Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of three people in the water in distress.

Const. Phil Gavin said a bystander, who saw the incident, was able to pull a 29-year-old woman and a young child from the water.

Niagara paramedics transported the woman to an area hospital in critical condition. The child was also taken to hospital for assessment.

Gavin said 28-year-old Joshawa Raymond Douglas Brooks, of Fort Erie was last seen in the river.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, Gavin said Brooks is wanted for criminal negligence in relation to the young child.

The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protections, and Erie County Sheriff's Office are all assissting Niagara police in the search.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened is being asked to contact police.