

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say a man rescued from Etobicoke Creek on Sunday night has died in hospital.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Mill Road, near Rathburn Road, at around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a man in a ravine in the area.

Speaking to CP24, police said it appears the man slipped down a steep hill and hit rocks as he slid down.

When crews arrived on scene, paramedics said the man, who is believed to be in his 50s, had fallen into the water in the area.

He was hypothermic and without vital signs when he was pulled from the creek and transported to hospital.

He died a few hours later, police confirmed Monday.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.