Man robbed at knifepoint at Toronto subway station; suspect fled: police
Published Thursday, February 16, 2023 7:08AM EST
Toronto police are investigating after a man was reportedly robbed at knifepoint at Runnymede subway station Wednesday night.
In a Tweet published Wednesday The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Investigators allege that a male victim was robbed of his personal belongings, and that a knife was seen during the interaction.
The suspect fled the scene, police say. No injuries were reported.