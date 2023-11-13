Man rushed to hospital after being hit by truck in Toronto
Dufferin and Eglinton can be seen above. (CP24 Chopper)
Published Monday, November 13, 2023 10:58AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 13, 2023 11:16AM EST
A man has been transported to hospital in serious condition after being hit by a truck in northwest Toronto.
Toronto police responded to Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday after receiving reports of the collision.
Paramedics said they transported a man believed to be in his 40s to a local trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The intersection is closed for investigation and drivers are being asked to consider alternative routes.
This is a developing story. More to come…