A man has been transported to hospital in serious condition after being hit by a truck in northwest Toronto.

Toronto police responded to Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday after receiving reports of the collision.

Paramedics said they transported a man believed to be in his 40s to a local trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is closed for investigation and drivers are being asked to consider alternative routes.

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 13, 2023

This is a developing story. More to come…