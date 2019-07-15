Man rushed to hospital after being pulled from Hamilton swimming pool
Police attend a backyard pool in Hamilton where a man was found unresponsive Monday July 15, 2019. (David Ritchie)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 9:49PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2019 10:38PM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital without vital signs after being pulled from a backyard pool in Hamilton.
First responders were called to Proctor Boulevard in Hamilton for a reported drowning.
They arrived to find a man, believed to be in his 30s, without vital signs.
No other details have been released so far.