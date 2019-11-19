Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in downtown building
Police tape is pictured in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 9:23PM EST
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the lobby of a downtown building.
It happened near at Dundas and George streets at around 8:50 p.m.
The victim was found with very serious injuries and was transported to a trauma centre, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Toronto police said officers are checking the area for suspects. No one is in custody so far.