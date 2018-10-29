

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Carleton Village area.

The man was struck at St. Clair Avenue West and Old Weston Road at around 5:40 a.m.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedic Services said.

The westbound lanes of St. Clair Avenue are closed at old Weston Road as police investigate.