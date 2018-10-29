Man rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Carleton Village
A vehicle sits at the scene where a pedestrian was struck at St. Clair Avenue West and Old Weston Road Monday October 29, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 6:46AM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Carleton Village area.
The man was struck at St. Clair Avenue West and Old Weston Road at around 5:40 a.m.
He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedic Services said.
The westbound lanes of St. Clair Avenue are closed at old Weston Road as police investigate.