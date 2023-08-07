A man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Monday afternoon.

York Regional Police (YRP) say they received a call for a pedestrian struck in the Bathurst Street and King Vaughan Road area just before 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders located an injured adult male. He was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital, and police say they’re waiting for an update on his condition.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, according to YRP.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time of the collision to contact police.

Bathurst Street is closed between King Vaughan and Kingshill roads while an investigation into the incident gets underway.

Police say there’s no estimated time for reopening and are asking drivers to find alternate routes.