Man rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Wexford
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 8:42PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:26PM EDT
A man believed to be in his 50s has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough's Wexford area.
Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Crockford Boulevard, east of Warden Avenue, at around 8 p.m.
The male pedestrian was found in the street, witnesses told police. He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.