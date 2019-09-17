

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 50s has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough's Wexford area.

Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Crockford Boulevard, east of Warden Avenue, at around 8 p.m.

The male pedestrian was found in the street, witnesses told police. He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.