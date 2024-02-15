A man has been rushed to hospital after being extricated from underneath a truck in Toronto’s west end Thursday evening.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a truck crashing into a detached garage in the Ossington Avenue and College Street area shortly before 6 p.m.

When they arrived, crews found the driver trapped under the truck. They were able to free him before transporting him to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of his injuries or his condition.

Police have not said what caused the crash.