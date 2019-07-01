

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing on the Danforth overnight.

It happened at around 12:35 a.m. in the vicinity of Danforth and Greenwood avenues.

Police say that there were reports of several people fighting at the location, one of whom ended up being stabbed.

The adult male victim was taken to hospital by paramedics, however police told CP24 on Monday morning that he has since been discharged.

Police say that they know the identity of the suspect in the stabbing and are working to apprehend them.