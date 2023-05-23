Man rushed to hospital after daylight shooting in Eglinton West neighbourhood: police
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2023 12:47PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 23, 2023 1:05PM EDT
One man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Toronto’s Eglinton West neighbourhood.
According to police, shots rang out near Eglinton Avenue West and Glenhaven Street at around 12:20 p.m.
Officers discovered a man on scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
Police say the suspect fled on foot.
This is a developing story.