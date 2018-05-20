

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a reported shooting in the downtown core Sunday night.

It happened at Yonge and Wellington streets at around 9 p.m.

Toronto police said people were seen fleeing a restaurant after shots rang out.

A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Toronto police said they are looking for three suspects armed with guns who were seen fleeing the area in a small black car.