Man rushed to hospital after downtown stabbing
Published Tuesday, June 28, 2022 8:00PM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times downtown.
Police were called to Yonge and Dundas streets around 7:23 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
An adult male was subsequently rushed to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
One suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said.
Police are asking any witnesses to contact investigators.