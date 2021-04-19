Man rushed to hospital after falling through roof in Brampton
Police tape file photo-
Share:
Published Monday, April 19, 2021 5:35PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 19, 2021 11:11PM EDT
A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an industrial accident in Brampton.
It happened in the area of Highway 50 and Countryside Drive at around 4:20 p.m.
According to Peel Regional Police, the man fell through the roof of a building. He is believed to be in his 30s, according to Ornge air ambulance.