Man rushed to hospital after overnight shooting in Brampton
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 5:22AM EST
A man was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition after an overnight shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Brampton.
It happened at around 2 a.m. on Mikado Crescent, which is in the vicinity of Bramalea Road and Williams Parkway.
Police say that the shooting happened outside.
No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this time.