

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 30-year-old man has been transported to a trauma centre following a shooting at a hotel in the Carlingview area, near Pearson International Airport.

The shooting happened in the area of Carlingview Drive and Dixon Road at around 1:30 a.m.

Paramedics said they rushed the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are looking for three male suspects.