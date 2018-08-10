

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing at a high-rise in Etobicoke’s Kingsview Village neighbourhood early Friday morning.

It happened at around 1:15 a.m. at building on Dixon Road west of Islington Avenue.

Police say that a man in his 20s has been taken into custody in connection with the incident and is facing a list of charges.

They say that the victim and suspect were known to each other, though the stabbing is not being investigated as a domestic incident.