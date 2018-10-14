Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Carleton Village
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 6:12AM EDT
One man is in hospital this morning following a stabbing in Carleton Village.
The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. in the area of Osler Street and Pelham Park Gardens, near Davenport Road and Old Weston Road.
Paramedics say a male in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries are believed to be serious.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.