

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a stabbing at a residence in the city’s Mt. Dennis neighbourhood early Friday morning.

Police say that the victim was located outside an address on Weston Road north of Eglinton Avenue at around 12:15 and was subsequently transported to hospital for treatment.

Police say that they are looking for a female suspect who was known to the victim in connection with the stabbing.

No suspect description has been released.