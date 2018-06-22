Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in city's Mt. Dennis neighbourhood
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 5:43AM EDT
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a stabbing at a residence in the city’s Mt. Dennis neighbourhood early Friday morning.
Police say that the victim was located outside an address on Weston Road north of Eglinton Avenue at around 12:15 and was subsequently transported to hospital for treatment.
Police say that they are looking for a female suspect who was known to the victim in connection with the stabbing.
No suspect description has been released.