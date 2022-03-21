Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Etobicoke
Published Monday, March 21, 2022 7:11PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 21, 2022 8:00PM EDT
A man is in hospital following a stabbing at a residence in Etobicoke, police say.
Officers responded to reports of an altercation at a residential address near Royal York Road and Dundas Street West just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
When officers arrived on scene, police said they located a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to hospital via emergency run, police said.
The severity of the man’s injuries were not disclosed.
No other information has been released by police.