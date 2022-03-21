A man is in hospital following a stabbing at a residence in Etobicoke, police say.

Officers responded to reports of an altercation at a residential address near Royal York Road and Dundas Street West just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they located a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to hospital via emergency run, police said.

The severity of the man’s injuries were not disclosed.

No other information has been released by police.