A man is in hospital following a stabbing at a residence in Etobicoke, police say.

Officers responded to reports of an altercation at a residential address near Royal York Road and Dundas Street West just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they located a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to hospital via emergency run, police said.

The severity of the man’s injuries were not disclosed.

No other information has been released by police. 

Etobicoke stabbing