Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in North York
Published Sunday, April 17, 2022 4:24PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 17, 2022 4:24PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in North York's Newtonbrook neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue, north of Finch Avenue, just after 2:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police said they arrived at the scene and located a man stabbed in the chest.
He was rushed to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, police said.
It is unclear what led to the stabbing.
Police have not released suspect information.