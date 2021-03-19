A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the vehicle he was driving flipped over in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said they responded to a single-vehicle collision at around 9:45 a.m. at Ivory Tusk Court and Chapparal Drive.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was an adult male and that he was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision. There is a heavy police presence in the area as officers investigate the crash.