Man rushed to hospital after vehicle flips over in Etobicoke collision
A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after his car crashed at Dundas Street and Royal York Road Monday December 16, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 16, 2019 6:06PM EST
A man believed to be in his 70s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled over in Etobicoke.
Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street and Royal York Road Monday afternoon.
According to a Toronto police spokesperson, a collision caused the vehicle to flip over and roll downhill.
Several people were removed from the vehicle, including the man, who was initially trapped.
It is not yet clear what caused the initial collision.
Police are investigating.