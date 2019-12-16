

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 70s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled over in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street and Royal York Road Monday afternoon.

According to a Toronto police spokesperson, a collision caused the vehicle to flip over and roll downhill.

Several people were removed from the vehicle, including the man, who was initially trapped.

It is not yet clear what caused the initial collision.

Police are investigating.