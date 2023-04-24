A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Toronto’s west end on Monday evening.

Toronto police said they received reports that multiple gunshots had been heard in the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate, south of Finch Avenue West, shortly after 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, EMS tells CP24.

Police say their investigation into the shooting is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call 416-808-2222.

No suspect information has been released.