A man was rushed to hospital following a stabbing in downtown Brampton on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near Main and Nelson streets at around 2:30 p.m.

The victim was initially believed to be in life-threatening condition, however police now say that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

George Street was closed from Nelson Street to McKillop Lane to allow for an investigation but reopened at around 5:30 p.m.

At this point it is not clear whether any suspects have been taken into custody.