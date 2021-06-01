Man rushed to hospital following daylight stabbing in Brampton
Police tape is pictured in this file photo.
Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021 5:10PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 1, 2021 5:41PM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital following a stabbing in downtown Brampton on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened near Main and Nelson streets at around 2:30 p.m.
The victim was initially believed to be in life-threatening condition, however police now say that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
George Street was closed from Nelson Street to McKillop Lane to allow for an investigation but reopened at around 5:30 p.m.
At this point it is not clear whether any suspects have been taken into custody.