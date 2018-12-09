

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in North Toronto.

The collision occurred shortly before 5 p.m. near Lawrence Avenue East and Ronan Avenue.

Police say one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but paramedics later confirmed that the man is listed in serious condition.

The victim is believed to be a man in his 60s, according to paramedics.

Lawrence Avenue is closed in both directions at the intersection and it is unclear when the roadway will reopen.