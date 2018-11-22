

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital in serious condition following an early-morning fire at a home in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood.

The blaze broke out at a residence near Sterling Road and Bloor Street at around 7:25 a.m.

Police say that the male victim was found unconscious inside the home. He was then rushed to hospital via emergency run.

The fire at the home has since been put out.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.