

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle rollover in Etobicoke early Monday morning.

Police say the collision occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp to Islington Avenue.

It took approximately half an hour to extricate the male from the vehicle involved in the crash.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment in serious condition.