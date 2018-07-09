Man rushed to hospital in serious condition after rollover in Etobicoke
One male has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a rollover in Etobicoke. (Ken Enlow/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 6:17AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 9, 2018 6:32AM EDT
One male was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle rollover in Etobicoke early Monday morning.
Police say the collision occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp to Islington Avenue.
It took approximately half an hour to extricate the male from the vehicle involved in the crash.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment in serious condition.