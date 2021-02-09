Man rushed to hospital in serious condition after stabbing downtown
Share:
Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021 5:44PM EST
A man has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in the city’s downtown core.
It happened near Chestnut and Dundas streets at around 5 p.m.
Police say that there are reports that the victim may have been stabbed during the course of a robbery.
Police have only released a limited description of a suspect at this time. He is described as Asian with short dark hair and may be wearing a blue T-shirt.
The victim’s injuries are serious but non-life threatening, according to police.
More to come…