A man has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in the city’s downtown core.

It happened near Chestnut and Dundas streets at around 5 p.m.

Police say that there are reports that the victim may have been stabbed during the course of a robbery.

Police have only released a limited description of a suspect at this time. He is described as Asian with short dark hair and may be wearing a blue T-shirt.

The victim’s injuries are serious but non-life threatening, according to police.

More to come…