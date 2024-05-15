Man rushed to hospital via emergency run after East York shooting
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2024 6:20AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 15, 2024 6:20AM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in East York early Wednesday morning.
It happened near Cosburn and Cedarvale avenues shortly after 3 a.m.
Police said a man was located at the scene with injuries and was transported to hospital via emergency run. Paramedics told CP24 that the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.