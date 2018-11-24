

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital via emergency run following a stabbing in Scarborough late Friday night.

It happened at an address near Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue at around 11 p.m.

Police initially said that the victim had life-threatening injuries and was losing consciousness at the scene, however on Saturday morning paramedics told CP24 that he is believed to be in serious but stable condition in hospital.

Police have said that they are looking for two male suspects who fled the scene in a light-coloured four-door vehicle.

The first suspect is described as brown, 20 to 25 years old, about five-foot-six and 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and brown Timberland boots.

The second suspect is described as black, about six-feet-tall with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a windbreaker.