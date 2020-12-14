Man rushed to hospital via emergency run after stabbing in city's west end
Published Monday, December 14, 2020 7:53AM EST
One man has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing in the city’s west end early this morning.
Police say a man was reportedly stabbed in the back near Dufferin Street and Lappin Avenue, near Dupont Street, and is being taken to hospital via emergency run.
Investigators have not said if any suspects are in custody.
More to come…