A pedestrian in his 20s has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan Tuesday evening.

York Regional Police say it happened at around 6:20 p.m. near Pine Valley Drive and Major MacKenzie Drive West.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police say.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage at the time of the collision to come forward.

Major MacKenzie remains closed from Pine Valley to Islington Avenue while police investigate.