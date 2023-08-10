One man has been rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a fire at a home in North York this morning, Toronto paramedics say.

It happened at around 2:45 a.m. at a two-storey residence on Candlewood Crescent, located near Finch Avenue and Sentinel Road.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the house.

One person was pulled from the residence and another occupant was safely evacuated, Toronto Fire said.

According to officials, it appears the fire may have started in the kitchen.

Paramedics confirmed to CP24 that one man was taken to hospital with serious to life-threatening fire-related injuries.

While the main fire is out, crews are still on the scene to monitor the situation.