Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in North York
Emergency crews are on the scene of a stabbing near Jane and Finch that sent one man to hospital.
Published Friday, February 10, 2023 7:21PM EST
A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in North York on Friday evening.
Toronto police said the stabbing occurred in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.
When officers arrived, they located a man with serious injuries, police said.
He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition.
Police said a knife was recovered at the scene.
No suspect information was immediately available.