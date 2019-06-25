

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to hospital without vital signs after police say he suffered an electric shock at a work site downtown.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of Fort York Boulevard and Bathurst Street at around 11 a.m. for an industrial accident.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, a male victim was found without vital signs.

Police say they believe the man suffered an electric shock. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.