A suspect has been arrested after man was rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in north Etobicoke late Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened inside an apartment building in the rexdale neighbourhood, near Finch and Kipling avenues.

Toronto police said that they were called to the scene around 4:15 p.m.

Responding officers located a man who had been stabbed, the service said.

The victim was taken to the hospital via emergency run.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported an adult male to the hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening, condition.

No further suspects are outstanding, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.