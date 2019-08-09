

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is in hospital this morning following a shooting at a basketball court in Scarborough's West Hill neighbourhood.

The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Galloway Road.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found shell casings but were unable to locate a victim.

But a male suffering from gunshot wounds later showed up at a local hospital and police believe he was the victim injured in the shooting at the basketball court.

CP24 has confirmed that the victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the lower body.

The male was transferred to a trauma centre for treatment in life-threatening condition. Police now confirm that the man's condition has improved to stable.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects but forensic officers are currently on scene collecting evidence.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the shooting to come forward.

One resident of the area told CP24 that he heard the shooting from his balcony.

"Just four shots. Bang, bang, bang," he said. "I looked out and I just (saw) a couple of guys going toward… Lawrence."

The shooting took place less than one kilometre from a separate shooting at a basketball court just a few days ago.

Police have not said if there is any evidence to suggest that the two shootings are linked.