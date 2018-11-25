Man rushed to trauma centre after shooting in North York
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 25, 2018 6:27AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 25, 2018 8:09AM EST
One man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in North York.
Police say a man in his 20s was shot on Blossomfield Drive, near Lawrence Avenue and Allen Road, shortly after 1 a.m.
The man was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.