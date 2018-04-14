Man rushed to trauma centre after stabbing downtown
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, April 14, 2018 6:31AM EDT
One man has been taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing in the downtown core overnight.
It happened in the area of Elm and Yonge streets at around 2:30 a.m.
Police have not released any details about the incident but paramedics confirmed that a man in his 20s was transported from the scene to hospital with serious injuries.
More to come…