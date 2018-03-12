Man rushed to trauma centre after stabbing in Scarborough Junction
One man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in Scarborough Junction. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 5:15AM EDT
One man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in the city’s Scarborough Junction neighbourhood early this morning.
The incident occurred near a gas station located at Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 2:20 a.m.
Toronto Paramedics say a man in his 20s sustained serious stab wounds in the area and was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police have not yet released a suspect description.