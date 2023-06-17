A man has been rushed to a trauma centre following what police are calling an industrial accident in Mississauga.

Police say the incident occurred just after 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of Atlantic Drive and Britannia Road. There are several manufacturing plants in the area.

One man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The circumstances of the accident are not yet known. The Ministry of Labour has been contacted and will be attending to investigate.