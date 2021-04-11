Man rushed to trauma centre with gunshot wound in Etobicoke
Published Sunday, April 11, 2021 6:12AM EDT
One male has been taken to a trauma centre after sustaining a gunshot wound Etobicoke, Toronto paramedics say.
The incident happened near Martin Grove Road, north of Albion Road, early this morning.
Police say a robbery occurred a few minutes before gunfire rang out.
According to investigators, it appears the gunshot wound sustained by the victim may have been self-inflicted.
Toronto paramedics told CP24 that the victim is a man in his 20s.
He was transported to hospital in non-life-threatning condition.
One arrest has been made and the hold up squad is now in charge of the investigation.