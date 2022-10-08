Police said a man is believed to have been critically hurt following a late night shooting in west Toronto’s York area.

The incident happened near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

Toronto police said several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in that area.

At the scene, officers reportedly found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. His injuries "appear" to be life-threatening, they said.

People are being advised to use caution in the area.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.