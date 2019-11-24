

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are trying to identify four suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking in Willowdale last week.

Police say on Friday a 56-year-old driver was stopped at a stop sign near Finch Avenue West and Senlac Road when he was struck from behind by a dark-coloured SUV.

When the man got out of his car to assess the damage, police say occupants of the SUV also exited their vehicle.

According to investigators, one of the men from the SUV produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim.

Police allege the suspects demanded the 56-year-old’s car keys and cellphones.

The suspects, police say, then drove away in the man’s car and the SUV followed.

The stolen vehicle is a black, four-door 2015 Mercedes Benz S5A with the licence plate CHRJ 747.

The armed suspect has been described by police as a white male who is between the ages of 18 and 25. He is approximately five-foot-ten, weighs 145 to 150 pounds, and has brown eyes.

Police say he was wearing a black balaclava and a sports jacket at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.