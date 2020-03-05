

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man suffered serious injuries after he was shot on a Brampton transit bus on Thursday evening, Peel police say.

Peel police Const. Heather Cannon said the shooting happened in the area of Dixie Road and Howden Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, Cannon said.

The man believed to be in his 50s has been transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Cannon said there were other people inside the bus at the time of the shooting, but no other injuries have been reported.

A male suspect fled the bus on foot in a westbound direction, Cannon said. No suspect description has been released.

Road closures are in effect for a police investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.