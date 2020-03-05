Man seriously hurt after being shot on Brampton transit bus
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 7:11PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 5, 2020 9:26PM EST
A man suffered serious injuries after he was shot on a Brampton transit bus on Thursday evening, Peel police say.
Peel police Const. Heather Cannon said the shooting happened in the area of Dixie Road and Howden Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, Cannon said.
The man believed to be in his 50s has been transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Cannon said there were other people inside the bus at the time of the shooting, but no other injuries have been reported.
A male suspect fled the bus on foot in a westbound direction, Cannon said. No suspect description has been released.
Road closures are in effect for a police investigation.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.