

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in St. James Town on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building near Bleecker Street and Wellesley Street East, east of Sherbourne Street, just before 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located the victim with multiple stab wounds, police said.

Paramedics said man in his 50s was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

No suspect information has been released.